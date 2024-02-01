Petroleum Conference 2024 brought the discussions on energy security and sufficiency in the country under one roof. Caretaker Prime Minister’s emphasis on exploring oil and gas reserves reflects a crucial step toward energy self-sufficiency for Pakistan. To be self-reliant in the energy sector is a long-cherished dream of Pakistan and the extension of that dream is to be able to export energy once internal needs are met and the country has a surplus capacity.

Though no exact estimates exist, according to the United States Energy Information Administration (EIA), Pakistan may have over 9 billion barrels of oil and 105 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. These estimates are a hint in themselves that exploration and extraction must be prioritised. Oil and gas projects extend over years and decades. As a farsighted investment, Pakistan must start with the necessary infrastructure and feasibility studies to reach the reserves.

Prime Minister’s commitment to infrastructure development, logistics, and security in the petroleum sector underscores the government’s dedication to fostering growth and investment. As the country possesses abundant natural resources, leveraging them for domestic and industrial needs is paramount. The collaborative efforts showcased at the Petroleum Conference signal a collective commitment to unlocking Pakistan’s vast mineral potential and transforming it into a regional energy exporter. The government’s readiness to contribute to exploration and production aligns with the broader goal of ensuring energy security and bolstering economic development. However, one very important aspect of such energy extraction projects is that they should not experience any interruptions. This means that no matter who is in power, these projects should continue because they feature as the country’s economic backbone projects.

For Pakistan, self-sufficiency in oil and gas will be a remarkable leap forward. Instead of investing trillions of dollars in shared infrastructure projects that help Pakistan import gas from Iran and Central Asia, having its indigenous extraction and production of gas and petroleum products will be the economic boost that the country needs. From ideas to implementation, self-reliance in energy must be pursued through all odds.