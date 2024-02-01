Thursday, February 01, 2024
Faisalabad girls, Sahiwal boys win Rising Punjab Games Athletics titles

Staff Reporter
February 01, 2024
LAHORE   -   Faisalabad division with 152 points won Rising Punjab Games 2024 Women’s Athletics title at Punjab Stadium on Wednesday. The second position went to Lahore division, which secured 89 points while Rawalpindi girls grabbed third position with 50 points. In the Rising Punjab Games Men’s Athletics event, Sahiwal clinched top position with 127 points while the next two positions were taken by Gujranwala and Faisalabad divisions with 95 and 85 points respectively. Lahore’s Yasir Sultan, who won bronze medal at Bangkok Asian Athletics Championship, comfortably won the Javelin Throw event with a throw of 71.44m. The second position in this event went to Faisalabad’s M Arham, who threw javelin at 59.87m. The Rising Punjab Games Table Tennis Championship Women and Men’s competitions are in progress at NPSC Gymnasium Hall.

