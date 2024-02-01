FCC organises event on harvesting collective scientific remunerations

ISLAMABAD - “Sci-Novation is the constructive confluence of science and ingenious innovation materialized to reap the dividends for humanity from the platform of Forman Christian College” extolled Dr Lubna Amer, Vice Principal of FCC Lahore while in conversation with Irfan Ul Haq, President of Ewing English Society, and a disciple from Department of English, FCCU on Wednesday. The institutional arrangement of this academic dispensation was unimpeachably organised by the worthy Chief Proctor Sir Arooj Justin who accredited the concerned event as “Fecundity of Forman nurturing the crops of competencies for the harvest of collective scientific remunerations en masse.” The spectrum of dignitaries featured Chairperson Lahore Board accompanied by Umer Ghumman -Director - Country Head Samsung Mobile thus accentuating the ubiquitous traction this event wields. The disciples of FC College projected their anachronistic immaculacy through their projects gravitating around sustainable energy exactions and operations. The examples of inexpensive domestic Clinometer, water generation through humidity, radiationmagnetic frames for solar panels, drones for aerial reforestation, AI premised plant automation system, and organic water filtration plants are emblematic of coruscating initiatives resonating with the undertones of impending humanitarian priorities in face of climatic evisceration. Compendiously, the event was replete with resplendent innuendoes signifying the amphibious resilience of Pakistan by intellectual fashion of Formanities against the gusts of global competition and tides of native dogmatism. As the team protocols, Shibal Khurshid and Hasan Javed, pronounced, “Formanities are always famishing for fostering enlightenment thus inevitably orphaning obscurantism in Pakistan forever.”