Thursday, February 01, 2024
FG, DS Polo record wins in BoP 95th Punjab Polo Cup

Our Staff Reporter
February 01, 2024
LAHORE  -   FG Polo and DS Polo emerged victorious in the Bank of Punjab (BoP) 95th Punjab Polo Cup matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club on Wednesday. The event was graced by Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, members of the executive committee, and numerous polo enthusiasts who gathered to witness the high-goal season action. In the day’s opening match, FG Polo recorded an impressive 6-3 triumph over BN Polo. FG Polo’s triumph was spearheaded by Argentinian player Raul Laplacette, who scored all six goals for his team. BN Polo’s effort included two goals from Santiago Loza and one from Hamza Mawaz Khan. The second match of the day was a closely fought contest between DS Polo and Olympia/AZB Polo, with DS Polo edging out their opponents 6-5 in a sudden death chukker. DS Polo’s English player Max Charlton was the star of the match, scoring five goals, while teammate Daniyal Shaikh added one.

