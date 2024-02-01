FGEHA signs MoU to launch another housing project on M-9

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a private firm to launch a new housing project.

The MoU signing ceremony was held between Federal Government Employees Housing Authority and MS Hammer Property at Federal Government Employees Housing Authority Islamabad, which was presided over by Director General of the Housing Authority Captain (Retd) Zafar Iqbal.

The event was attended by all the directors of Housing Authority and Chief Executive Officer of MS Hammer Property Mohammad Sohail Khan.

Briefing the participants, the FGEHA Director Joint Venture said that the private party owned about 530 acres of land near Hyderabad-Karachi Motorway (M-9) and offered the same to housing authority for launch of the project.

He said the MoU is signed to provide residential plots to government employees at a low cost with the collaboration of private sector.

Considering the difficulties of the federal government’s employees, the Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Authority assured that the aim of the housing authority is to provide low cost housing facilities to the employees.

Similarly, through the MoU, the government employees who are members of the Housing Authority will be given residential plots/houses/apartments as soon as possible.

The MoU was the first step towards the actualisation of purposed project and an agreement between Federal Government Employees Housing Authority and MS Hammer Property will be signed at the later stage as per the Joint Venture Rules.