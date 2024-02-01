FIA foils passenger’s attempt to go abroad on fake documents

SIALKOT - The Federal Investigation Agency on Wednesday foiled an attempt of a passenger to travel abroad on fake documents and arrested the passenger along with agent. FIA Immigration wing, during an operation at Sialkot airport, arrested a passenger traveling abroad. The arrested accused was going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah. Accused Zeeshan Shahid was going to Saudi Arabia through flight number FZ-338. On suspicion, the clothes of passenger were searched. During the search, fake Italian visa and fake FIA immigration stamp for export to Europe were found in the luggage of the accused. The passport of a person named Shakeel was also recovered from the baggage. According to preliminary investigation, the accused wanted to go to Italy from Saudi Arabia. The accused gave Rs 2.2 million to an agent named Muhammad Arshad. On the sign of the accused, the agent Arshad was arrested from the airport parking lot. Later, the accused were transferred to Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Gujranwala for further legal action.

SIALKOT AIRPORT AUTHORITIES DISTRIBUTE COMPUTERS AMONG SCHOOL STDUENTS

Former Vice Chairman Afzal Shaheen and Director Mian Ateeq Rehman, on behalf of Sialkot International Airport, distributed computers among students of government schools. The schools where computers were distributed include Government Islamia High School, Government Muslim Awami High School, Government Middle School and Tehsil Social Welfare Sambri. Atiqur Rahman said it was imperative to equip students modern knowledge and techniques, and distribution of computers was a step towards that..

MARRIAGE OF ORPHAN GIRL ARRANGED IN SOS VILLAGE

The marriage of an orphan girl was arranged in SOS Village Sialkot. The girl was also given dowry. Member District Bar Association Sialkot Natasha Khan and SOS Village in-charge madam Saira said it was the religious duty of people to support orphan girls and send them off with dignity. All possible financial support should be done to support the orphans and provide them with opportunities to lead a dignified life so that they could be successful in this world and the hereafter.