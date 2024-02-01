Five passengers die as speeding wagon hits tree near Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR - A horrible traffic accident occurred on Mian Sahib- Jacobabad Road in the jurisdiction of Mian Sahib police station on Wednesday. According to a police report, a speeding wagon went out of driver’s control, overturned on the road and hit the tree. As a result, five persons identified as Tariq Ali Buriro, Sajjad Ali Sarki, Afghan Lashari, Hafiz Ghulam Nabi Mastoi and driver Nihal Jakhrani died on the spot while 12 passengers, including Muhammad Aamir, Abdul Nabi, Shamasdeen, Ali Ahmed, Muhammad Ameen, Muhammad Moosa, Ali Nawaz, Sumair Ali, Abdul Rahman, and Musamat Saba Parveen, were injured. The bodies and injured were transported to Government Hospital Mian Sahib for medico legal formalities. The cause behind the incident was said to be breaking of the wagon’s tie-rod. Some injured were referred to a Jacobabad hospital.