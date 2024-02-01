Four die, five injured as vehicle falls in ravine in Dir

Dir upper - At least four individuals lost their lives, and five others sustained injuries in a tragic incident in the Barawal Bandi area of Upper Dir on Wednesday. According to local authorities, the unfortunate event occurred when a non-custom paid vehicle was en route from Barawal Bazaar to the Shengara locality.

Near the Kharkani point, the driver, grappling with the slippery road conditions, lost control of the vehicle, leading to its descent into a ravine.

The casualties include Sadiqullah (son of Noorullah), Nangriz Khan, Shahab-ud-din (son of Mohammad Ihsan), and Nawab Ali. Among the injured are Wazir Khan (son of Taza Gul), Salih Rahman, and two women – the wife of Adnan and the wife of Shahab-ud-din. Nahida Bibi (daughter of Umar) is also among the wounded, having sustained critical injuries.

The injured individuals have been urgently transported to Taimergara Hospital from the Rural Health Center Bandi for necessary medical attention.

This unfortunate incident serves as a sombre reminder of the challenges posed by slippery roads, emphasizing the need for heightened caution in adverse weather conditions.