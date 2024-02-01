FTO entertains 8,129 complainants, gets refunded Rs 17.74b

LAHORE - Minister of State and Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah has entertained a record number of 8,129 complainants against malpractice of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and its tax collectors across the country during last one year bedsides getting refund of Rs 17.74 billion to aggrieved tax payers.FTO Coordinator Meher Kashif Younis disclosed this to the business community during an awareness session here on Wednesday. He added that ratio of implementations of the FTO decisions also increased to 94 per cent from 73 per cent during the period under review. In order to facilitate tax payers and address legitimate grievances at their doorstep, he said the FTO further extended scope of its well established network in all leading business cities throughout the country with appointments of Advisors who process the complaints instantly. The coordinator said that according to FTO Ordinance 2000, all complaints must be decided within 45 days but as a result of good governance of FTO it’s time period has been reduced to 34 days which is another feather in the cap of Dr Asif Mahmood Jah. Responding to a question by Ms Meheen, a recipient of best CEO award, he said proper complaints bearing CNIC with complete address and contact number could be filed through email, WhatsApp, instagram, on telephone, telegram, in person and in writing to their nearest FTO Advisor office and the services of lawyers are not required at all. He said genuine complaints would definitely bear fruits besides recommending action to FBR against negligent tax collectors. Meher Kashif said the business community reposed full confidence in the FTO for coming up to their expectation. The FTO Coordinator also advised the businessmen and industrialists to pay their taxes on time to help run the affairs of the state smoothly. Meanwhile, The Debating Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) arranged All Pakistan Bilingual Declamation and Punjabi Natara “Decrodeo 24” competitions at Ravi Campus Pattoki. Delegations from different institutes, including the Government College University Lahore, Punjab University, University of Engineering and Technology, Kinnaird College for Women University, University of Karachi, University of Agriculture Faisalabad and Lahore College for Women University actively participated in the competitions. Delegation from University Agriculture Faisalabad won the cash prize and team trophy. Brigadier Ali Raza was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony while Principle Officer Ravi Campus Prof Dr Arshad Javid, Convener UVAS Debating Society Prof Dr Asim Aslam, Dr Maryam Javed and other dignitaries accompanied the chief guest.