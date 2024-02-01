Funeral prayer of Pak Army soldiers offered

ISLAMABAD - Funeral prayers of Lance Naik Rehmat Ullah, age 30 years, resident of district Dera Ghazi Khan and Sepoy Muhammad Zaman (28), resident of district Tank were offered in Headquarters FC Balochistan (North), Quetta, said the ISPR on Wednesday. Both soldiers embraced martyrdom while fighting the terrorists in Mach, Bolan on the night of 29/30 January 2024. The media wing of the military said that senior serving military officers, soldiers, and large number of locals of the area attended the funerals. Later Bodies of the Shuhada were dispatched to their hometowns, where they would be laid to rest with full military honour, said the ISPR.