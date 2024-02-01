General elections to be held on Thursday: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has categorically stated that the general elections will be held on Thursday.

He was chairing a meeting at the Election Commission office in Islamabad today to discuss the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The Chief Election Commissioner said despite security challenges, the Commission is fully prepared to hold the elections peacefully scheduled date.

He categorically said those who will disrupt the law and order situation will be dealt strictly.

Terming terrorism as the biggest enemy to the electoral process, the Chief Election Commissioner expressed confidence in security arrangements made by law enforcement agencies for peaceful conduct of the general elections.

He said political parties, candidates and voters will be provided with a safe and conducive environment for conducting election campaigns and exercise of right to vote without fear of danger.

Addressing the meeting, Caretaker Interior Minister Gohar Ejaz said the federal and provincial governments are fully prepared for the peaceful conduct of elections.

He said all preparations are complete and full support and resources will be provided to the Election Commission for conducting the general elections.