PM Kakar allows govt employees to perform Umrah

Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday allowed officers of 17 to 22 grades to perform Umrah.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, govt employees from 17 to 22 grades now can embark to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

It is to be noted that the government slapped a ban on foreign tours of government employees working in grades 17 to 22.

The caretaker government, in a proactive measure, prohibited federal ministers and government servants from traveling abroad until the completion of the election process and the assumption of office by the new government.

It is noteworthy that the Election Commission of Pakistan, in collaboration with the President, has scheduled the national and provincial assembly elections for February 8. All necessary preparations for the democratic process of general elections have been successfully completed.

This move underscores the commitment of the caretaker government to ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted electoral process, emphasizing the significance of maintaining focus on national affairs during this crucial period.