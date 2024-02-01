Govt intends to take exports to $100b in next 5 years: Dr Gohar

ISLAMABAD - Dr Gohar Ejaz, Federal Minister for Commerce and Interior, has said that the government intends to take Pakistan’s exports to US$ 100 billion in the next 5 years and the business community should play an active role in achieving this target. He said this while talking to a delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry that called on him led by Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President.

Dr Gohar Ejaz said that Pakistan needs to boost exports to improve its economy, therefore, the private sector should focus on diversification of exports to achieve better results for the economy. He said that the business community should partner with the government in accelerating the economic development of the country. He said that the business community should also take an active part in corporate social responsibility activities to address issues of the poor segments of society and promote welfare activities in the country. He assured that he would cooperate in resolving the key issues of the business community to facilitate them in business promotion.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that the ICCI is making efforts for the establishment of an Expo Centre and a new Industrial Estate in the region and the government should cooperate in the completion of these projects. He said that ICCI should be given representation in the Export Development Fund. He said that a Facilitation Desk of Passport Office should be set up at ICCI and a separate immigration counter should be set up at airports for the taxpayers.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI, said that the government should offer a special package to the SMEs and the industry in the next budget to facilitate their better growth. Engr Azhar ul Islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI, said that the Islamabad Police should be further strengthened by enhancing its workforce to ensure better security in the federal capital. Khalid Iqbal Malik, Group Leader, Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG Pakistan, Abdul Rauf Alam, Khalid Javed, Mian Akram Farid, Tariq Sadiq, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Mian Shaukat Masud, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, former Presidents ICCI, Ch. Waheed ud Din, Muhammad Naveed Malik, and others were part of the ICCI delegation.