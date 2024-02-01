Imran moves SC against rejection of nominations

ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister Imran Khan Wednesday approached the Supreme Court against rejection of his nomination papers from NA-122, Lahore and NA-89, Mianwali. Imran Khan filed an appeal through Advocate Uzair Bhandari against the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdicts under Article 185 of the Constitution. The LHC on 16-01- 2024 upheld the Election Tribunal order dated 10-01- 2024. The LHC in its order held that there is very limited scope for interference under Article 199 of the constitution in orders passed by the Returning Officers and the Election Tribunal. The Tribunal had maintained that the Returning Officer’s order rejecting Imran Khan’s nomination paper from NA- 89, Mianwali on account of Sessions Court’s verdict in Toshakhana reference. Additional Sessions Judge, Islamabad Humayun Dilawar on 05-08-2023 had convicted Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference and sentenced him three years simple imprisonment.