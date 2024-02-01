Independent candidates withdraw in favour of MQM-P candidates

KARACHI - Senior Deputy Convener Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) candidate for National Assembly Constituency NA-244 Dr Muhammad Farooq Sattar met with independent candidates at NA-244 Central Election Office here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Independent candidate NA-247 Muhammad Ali Marri, Independent candidate PS-117 and PS-123 Faizan Hussain, and Muzmal Mumtaz, Muhammad Bilal, Shehzad Ahmed and Mohsinul Haq from constituency PS 116 announced their withdrawal in favor of MQM Pakistan-backed candidates from their respective constituencies.

Independent candidates made this announcement while holding a press conference alongwith Dr Farooq Sattar.

Dr Farooq Sattar welcomed all the independent candidates and thanked them for announcing their withdrawal.

On this occasion, the incharge committee Shakeel Ahmed, members of COC and officials and workers of the town were also present.