Inflation spikes further by 1.8pc in Jan

The rate of inflation has further spiked by 1.8 per cent during the month of January.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the annual rate of inflation has touched to 28.3 per cent and the last month the annual rate of inflation was recorded at 30.2 per cent in urban areas, 25.7 per cent in rural areas while the average rate of inflation from July to January was determined at 28.73 per cent.

The cost of chicken scaled up by 31.44 per cent, tomatoes by 28.28 per cent onion by 28 per cent and eggs by 17 per cent in urban areas last month.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the price of vegetables increased by 8.31 per cent, pulses by 7.63 percent, tea by 5 per cent, transport fares by 15 per cent, garments by 6.84 percent and electricity by 6.45 per cent.

Tomatoes became expensive by 154 per cent, gas by 520 per cent in one year, electricity by 70 percent and transport by 41 per cent on an annual basis.