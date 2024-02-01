Inflation to ease out to 26.5-27.5pc in February: Finance ministry

ISLAMABAD - The ministry of finance has projected that inflation is anticipated to remain around 27.5- 28.5 percent in January 2024 and further ease out to 26.5- 27.5 percent in February 2024.

“In January FY2024, there is a slight moderation in the inflation outlook compared to the preceding month. Though, yet, challenges persist in the form of supply chain disruptions and increased utility prices, the decline in fuel cost offers a promising counterbalance, potentially mitigating the overall impact on consumers and production sectors,” the ministry noted in its monthly report for January 2024.

The elevated prices of perishables and vegetables, coupled with increased utility costs (electricity and gas), have contributed to the inflationary pressure. The surge in onion export orders following the Indian ban has strained local supply and increased domestic prices. Specific commodities, such as tomatoes, witnessed price hikes due to supply disruptions caused by severe weather, intensifying the demand- supply gap. Similarly, chicken prices rose due to reduced supply, particularly from controlled sheds experiencing higher input costs. However, the government has taken measures to reduce onion export by increasing the minimum export price and also lifted the ban on soyabean import which would ease the supply situation of perishables and chicken. During the first six months of the current fiscal year, the consolidation measures helped in improving the revenues relative to expenditure. There is a consistent upswing in revenue collection from both tax and nontax collection. Particularly, tax revenue performance shows the efficacy of both tax policy and administrative measures. With the current pace of tax collection, FBR is poised to achieve set target of tax collection by end of the current fiscal year.

The significant challenge is higher markup payments due to the high policy rate leading to a sharp rise in current expenditures. To address this challenge, the government is putting all its efforts into controlling non-markup spending through austerity measures which is evidenced by the rise in primary surplus during Jul- Dec FY2024. However, due to mounting markup payments in response to high policy rates, the expenditure is expected to remain under pressure during the current fiscal year.

December 2023, BoP data shows momentum of external sector stability as evident through current account which turns to a surplus of $397 million, the surplus value observed after June 2023. This development is mainly due to the contained trade deficit - which decreased by 25.5 and 23.5 percent on MoM and YoY basis, respectively on the exports front, it increased significantly by 14.1 percent on YoY basis and 5.1 percent on MoM basis. The upward trend has been observed on account of revived domestic economic activities and better export demand in Pakistan’s main export markets. On the other hand, imports have been contained by 6.1 and 0.1 percent, on MoM and YoY basis, respectively. Another contributing factor in current account surplus is workers remittances – posted expansion of 5.4 and 13.4 percent on MoM and YoY basis, respectively. The revival in domestic economic activities along with stable exchange rate are contributing to external sector stability. It is expected that continuation of these developments and policies to increase exports and remittances will further translate into improved trade balance and current account during the second half of FY2024.

The first half of FY2024 has ended with economic stabilization. The government’s effective measures and prudent policies helped stabilize the macroeconomic situation, leading to a gradual improvement in economic activities. It is apparent from better growth prospects in the real sector visible in MoM increase in LSM growth, an improvement in high-frequency indicators and better crop prospects. Despite the challenges, external stability has been observed as evident from a surplus in the current account in December. On the fiscal side, the revenue performance is encouraging, however, there is significant pressure on expenditures attributed to higher markup payments. Despite this, the government is taking measures to manage non-markup spending, which is evidenced by continuous improvement in primary surplus. Pakistan has recently received a tranche equivalent to US$ 705.6 million, following the successful completion of the first review by the Executive Board of IMF under Stand by Arrangements (SBA) – which is providing market confidence and exchange rate stability.

For the outlook, it is expected that economic activities will further strengthen during second half of FY2024 - contingent on the continuation of sound and prudent economic policies which will gear toward achieving the set growth target for the current fiscal year. The performance of agriculture sector is depicting an uptick compared to last year as crops have performed well. Wheat being the major crop of Rabi 2023-24 is expected to perform well as cultivation surpassed the target. On the downside unprecedented weather shocks may affect productivity as January 2024 is the coldest and important month for the early growth of Rabi crops in most of the agricultural plains of the country. Farmers may take precautionary measures to protect their crops, vegetables, orchids and livestock from the harmful impacts of expected extremely cold weather conditions.