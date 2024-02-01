IPO-Pakistan briefs management course delegation on intellectual property landscape

A 15-member delegation from the Mid-Career Management Course of the National Institute of Management visited the Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) Headquarters in Islamabad today.

The visit was part of the officers' training and exposure to different organizations and institutions. It aimed to enlighten the officers about various aspects of intellectual property and the functioning of IPO-Pakistan.

Chairman IPO-Pakistan, Farukh Amil, gave a detailed briefing to the delegation about the organization's workings, including intellectual property rights, administrative structure, legal framework, progress, major issues, and challenges.

The delegation was also informed about innovation, business, IP rights, trademarks, copyrights, patent inventions, PCT, technological innovation, and geographical indications.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore, Professor Dr. Nasim Ahmad, also held a detailed meeting with Chairman IPO-Pakistan, Farukh Jamil, at his office in Islamabad.

Speaking on this occasion, the Vice-Chancellor said that the University is accelerating its drive to secure patents for its vital scientific research, which would help Pakistan in the fields of animal sciences and agriculture.

In his remarks, Farukh Amil lauded the important research carried out by the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore, during the Covid-19 crisis. He expressed hope that the University would continue to maintain its professional status under the guidance of Professor Dr. Nasim Ahmad.