Ist shipment sets Green Pakistan Smart Farm Project in motion

ISLAMABAD - The inaugural shipment of equipment for the Green Pakistan Million Acre Smart Farm Project has been dispatched from China to Pakistan, marking a significant milestone in the country’s agricultural development.

This collaborative initiative, led by Dayu Irrigation Group and local partners, aims to revolutionize farming practices and contribute to the implementation of the Green Pakistan Initiative, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.

The delivery ceremony was attended by Mr. Zaeem, the President of the exclusive distributor in Pakistan, and Mr. Fu Shuai, Vice GM of Dayu Irrigation International Department, who emphasized the project’s importance.

“The Green Pakistan Initiative, launched on July 7, 2023, by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, aims to transform the agricultural landscape. We are dedicated to participating in this groundbreaking endeavour and contributing our expertise,” stated Fu Shuai.

Dayu Irrigation Group aims to integrate intelligent irrigation control systems into Pakistan’s farming as part of the Green Pakistan Million Acre Smart Farm Project. By monitoring crop growth and optimizing water and fertilizer application, this system seeks to enhance yield, improve crop quality, and reduce labour costs for farmers.

“The project incorporates advanced equipment, innovative techniques and intelligent water management systems, all designed to maximize agricultural productivity while minimizing environmental impact,” added Fu Shuai.

The successful shipment of the initial equipment batch signifies the beginning of a transformative journey for Pakistan’s agricultural sector.

Through the unwavering Pak-China partnerships, the Green Pakistan Initiative is poised to usher in a new era of sustainable agriculture, benefiting farmers, rural communities and the nation as a whole.