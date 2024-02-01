Italy returns Ethiopia’s ‘first plane’ after nine decades

NAIROBI - Italy has handed back Ethiopia’s first ever plane, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Tuesday, about nine decades after it was taken by Italy’s Fascist invading forces. “Today is a day of great pride for Ethiopians as we celebrate the official handover of ‘Tsehay’ by the Italian Government,” Abiy said on his official account on X, formerly Twitter. His post was accompanied by pictures of the now gleaming red two-seater plane, which was originally built in 1935 during the reign of emperor Haile Selassie. “Tsehay is the first aircraft built in Ethiopia in 1935 under the collaborative efforts of the German engineer and pilot of the emperor, Herr Ludwig Weber, and Ethiopian individuals of that era,” Abiy said. Historians say the plane was taken to Italy after the invading forces of Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini occupied Ethiopia, then Abyssinia, in 1935, taking the capital Addis Ababa the following year. The Italian defence ministry said the monoplane, originally silver-grey in colour, had made its first flight in December 1935.