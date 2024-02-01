JUP Noorani group announces electoral alliance with PPP

Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Pakistan (JUP) Noorani Group has announced electoral alliance with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for the Feb 8 elections.

This was announced by the central vice president JUP-Noorani Group, Syed Mohammad Sibtain Gillani, alias Taj Agha and Divisional President PPP, Peshawar, Haji Misbahuddin, during a press conference here on Thursday.

JUP and PPP leaders including Mohammad Owais Qadri advocate, Mohammad Iqbal, and Shah Zuqarnain were also present on the occasion.

Expressing their point of view on the alliance, Gillani said that JUP-Noorani Group and PPP entered into electoral alliance for general elections. The alliance, he said was reached out between both parties during a meeting of the former president Asif Zardari and President JUP-Noorani Group, Sahibzada Abul Khair Dr Mohammad Zubair, at Lahore.

During the meeting, he said that Asif Ali Zardari and Sahibzada Abul Khair Dr Mohammad Zubair, have agreed on a formal electoral alliance and eight-point agreement.

Gillani said that in the light of the 8-point agreement, in the capacity of the central vice president of JUP-Noorani Group urging the party workers and supporters to cast their votes in favour of PPP candidates across the country to bring political, social and economic stability.

The Divisional President, PPP Peshawar Haji Misbahuddin expressed gratitude to the president of JUP-Noorani Group, Abul Khair Dr Mohammad Zubair, for his electoral agreement with former President Asif Ali Zardari and extension of support to PPP candidates in the elections.

“They are very satisfied with agreement and hopeful that it will not only prove beneficial for PPP but also for JUP-Noorani Group,” he added.