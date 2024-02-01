Karachi Central Jail launches online family meetings for inmates

KARACHI - Karachi Central Jail administration has started revamping the jail system by taking another step with the launching of an online system for families to schedule meetings with prisoners on Wednesday. Soon, families can connect with inmates through a user-friendly mobile application.

According to jail officials, the administration marked the inauguration of a video link system for prisoner court appearances the other day.

Families seeking to visit inmates can now book appointments online using a specially developed mobile application for Central Jail Karachi. This innovative approach accommodates visitors from afar, easing the process and avoiding congestion. Appointment scheduling is streamlined by entering necessary details through the app.

Assistant Superintendent Jail, Misbahuddin, shared that this initiative was crafted in collaboration with the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Agency of the United States. Sindh Interior Minister officially inaugurated the online appointment project. For guidance and verification of meeting attendees, five booths have been strategically placed near the jail’s main gate.

Sindh Interior Minister, Brig (retd) Haris Nawaz, expressed gratitude for the project, acknowledging its overdue necessity. He empathised with the hardships endured by prisoners’ families, often facing lengthy waits of 4 to 5 hours.