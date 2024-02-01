KPCTA’s ‘Grand Peace Fair’ concludes

Peshawar - The two-day ‘Grand Peace Fair’ concluded with a resolute commitment to collaborative efforts for peace and culture promotion. Irrespective of personal, political, and ethnic affiliations, the event, jointly organised by The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), the Department of International Relations, and the International Relations Students’ Association (IRSA), aimed to foster sustainable peace through culture and tourism, especially in the merged tribal districts of erstwhile FATA.

Caretaker Minister for Higher Education Qasim Jan and Brigadier Sajid Mahmood graced the occasion as chief guests, alongside President of IRSA Ahmad Ali Khan and Incharge of IRSA Dr Khurshaid. The first day featured the Pakistan National Security Conference, highlighting the regional security situation and its impacts on Pakistan. On the final day, the panel discussed national integration post-merger of erstwhile FATA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa constitutionally, emphasizing the vital role of youth.

KPCTA’s Manager Culture, Marketing & Information Hamayun Khan presented on the impact of culture towards peace and the preservation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s rich heritage. Stressing the economic potential of indigenous culture, he noted its value in the global creative economy.

Khan also announced upcoming initiatives to involve the youth of merged tribal districts actively.

During the event, students from merged districts showcased artefacts and cultural elements, portraying the rich heritage of tribal areas. Food stalls and cultural performances, including traditional Waziri Attan dances, added vibrancy to the fair, celebrating the diverse cultural tapestry of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.