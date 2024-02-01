Thursday, February 01, 2024
Lahore and Karachi crowned joint National Women’s T20 champions

Our Staff Reporter
February 01, 2024
LAHORE   -  Lahore and Karachi were declared joint champions of the National Women’s T20 Tournament 2023-24 after rain forced the final to be abandoned without a ball bowled. The allotted prize money of PKR 1.5 million was divided between the two teams.

Lahore ended the league stage reigning supreme in the points table enjoying a 10-game winning streak. Karachi had secured their place in the final after edging over Rawalpindi with a superior NRR. Rawalpindi captain Aliya Riaz and Multan captain Gull Feroza were jointly declared players of the tournament. 

Both players earned five player of the match awards – the most in the tournament. Aliya was the third highest run-getter of the tournament, finishing with 370 runs in 10 games, including three halfcenturies and an unbeaten century. She also picked up 10 wickets in the tournament. Gull, the second highest run-scorer, produced 479 runs on the back of five halfcenturies, and had five dismissals behind the stumps. 

Lahore’s Sidra Amin was awarded the best batter of the tournament for amassing 494 runs in 10 matches, including three half-centuries and a century. Lahore leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima was the most successful bowler of the tournament with an impressive tally of 21 wickets in 10 games at an average of 8.24 and economy rate of just 4.44. 

Sidra Nawaz, also representing Lahore, was adjudged the best wicketkeeper of the tournament had 15 dismissals behind the stumps, including six catches and nine stumpings.

