Thursday, February 01, 2024
LDA demolishes illegal constructions

Agencies
February 01, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday launched an operations against illegal constructions and demolished/sealed several properties in Johar Town, Wapda Town, PIA Society, and adjoining areas. According to a spokesperson for the authority, in response to DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa’s directives, the team took action against illegal constructions in the city. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner 2 Azhar Ali and Director Town Planning Zone 4 Ahmed Saeed Sultan. The properties sealed or demolished had received multiple notices for non-compliance.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1706761668.jpg

