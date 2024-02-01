Loss of precious lives due to pneumonia virus a national tragedy: Virk

LAHORE - Founder and General Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk has said that the loss of precious lives due to pneumonia virus is a national tragedy. Pneumonia is swallowing the lives of children while the authorities are sitting on their hands despite hundreds of deaths as 258 deaths within a month is a big question mark, unfortunately no one is ready to accept responsibility and leave their post, he said. Innocent people who died as a result of pneumonia. Grieving mothers of children are not seen. Why the vaccine against pneumonia was not administered in time in severe cold weather, this criminal negligence requires immediate investigation, he added. In a statement, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk added that whoever will correct the priorities of the health department, any civilized society in the world should protect its newborns and infants. The large-scale deaths from pneumonia cannot be tolerated. Unfortunately, the health department officials failed to provide modern medical facilities for the treatment of children suffering from pneumonia. Loss of lives will not be tolerated, he said. Timely arrangements must be made to prevent various epidemics. Public hospitals must be upgraded in proportion to the population, he said. He said that medical facilities, which are indispensable for the health of citizens including infants, cannot be compromised.