Maldives chief prosecutor assaulted with hammer

MALÉ - The top criminal prosecutor in the Maldives was recovering from an assault with a hammer Wednesday, a rare attack against a public official in the upmarket archipelago tourist destination. Hussain Shameem was on his way to work when an unidentified attacker pounced on him and injured his left arm, a police official told AFP. In a post on Facebook, Shameem said he was back home with his family and vowed to keep up his work, also sharing a photo of himself with his arm in a sling. “I was attacked this morning... fractured my left hand,” he wrote, without giving further details of the incident. “Back home with family... will be back at work stronger and be back running, cycling and swimming even faster.” The main opposition, the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) said the attack was politically motivated.