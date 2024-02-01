Maryam says not happy over Bushra’s jail sentence

ZAFARWAL - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Wednesday expressed her discontent on Wednesday over Bushra Bibi being sentenced to jail. She added that she had left her sick mother in London and returned to Pakistan.

During an election rally in Zafarwal, Maryam stated that those who plotted against Nawaz Sharif have faced the consequences. “I was arrested in front of my father,” said Maryam, adding that she spent 5 months in the condemned cells of Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Maryam also underscored the challenges faced by the nation due to the conspiracies hatched by former prime minister Imran Khan which, according to her, were aimed at destabilising the country.

She said that those who conspired against PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif were sitting at home today and only one leader stood tall amid the conspiracies, and that is Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

“They must be witnessing today at their homes that Allah has once again honoured Nawaz Sharif despite all their conspiracies,” she added.

She mentioned the recent sentencing of Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case, saying that those who used to accuse others were now being convicted themselves.