Molecular Pathogenesis of Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is a widespread issue for women globally, with over 1.5 million cases reported each year. Early detection is crucial for better survival rates. Unfortunately, Pakistan has the second-highest incidence rate in Asia, making it a high-risk region. Shockingly, 1 in 9 females in Pakistan is at high risk of developing breast cancer in her lifetime. The situation is even more concerning as breast cancer is appearing in younger Pakistani women (under 30 years old), with aggressive tumor types and a higher chance of recurrence.

The most common type is invasive ductal carcinoma, often at a higher grade, making it more challenging for disease-free survival compared to tumors in older patients. This calls for urgent attention to address and improve breast cancer outcomes in Pakistan.

We have examined genetic changes in specific genes (AKT and PTEN) in both humans and dogs. Surprisingly, female dogs can also develop a type of breast cancer similar to humans. The aim is to see if the genetic differences in these important genes are alike in both species. The study focused on a pathway called PI3K/ AKT/PTEN, vital for cancer development. Finding similarities could lead to improved methods for detecting and treating breast cancer in both humans and dogs. In our research, we looked at the activity of genes (PTEN & AKT) in breast tumor tissues compared to normal tissues in both humans and dogs.

We used a precise and reliable method called RT-qPCR to measure mRNA expression values. This method is known for its accuracy and sensitivity. Unlike previous studies that used fixed tissues and Immunohistochemistry (IHC) in labs, our approach provides a more accurate and reproducible analysis of gene expression.

Our study suggests that changes in PTEN and AKT gene expression at the transcript level could offer important insights into the molecular mechanisms behind breast cancer. Reduced PTEN mRNA expression appears linked to disease progression, while increased expression might indicate a nonfunctional PTEN protein, requiring more functional PTEN protein.

Detecting AKT mRNA downregulation could suggest a higher risk of metastasis, whereas upregulation is associated with localized tumor growth. These findings could guide better diagnosis, treatment, and prognosis for breast cancer patients. In addition, there are other relevant concerns that should be taken into account, such as financial limitations, health education, awareness, occupational training for healthcare professionals, capacity building for early diagnosis, and cosmetic rehabilitation for survivors. DR. MUHAMMAD WASIM AND ANUM KAMAL, Lahore.