Naeem vows to priortise education, empower marginalised communities

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that the party will lift up the marginalised segments of the society, if comes into power. The JI leader expressed these views while addressing thousands of youth at BanoQabil test held at Orangi Town area of Karachi that falls in his constituency —NA 246.

It is pertinent to mention here that the successful candidates will be offered web designing, web development, Amazon and other IT related free courses in Orangi Town.

Meanwhile, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman inaugurated an election office, addressed a few corner meetings and interacted with area notables in various sectors of Orangi Town. JI leaders, including Ishaq Khan — the JI candidate for NA 245, Muddasir Ansari — PS 121, Abdul Hannan — PS 119, Nazar Barki — PS 120, Abdul Majeed Khaskhali — PS 118 and others were accompanying the JI stalwart.

Speaking on the occasion, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that the JI is well connected with the youth of the megalopolis. He told the youth to realise their true potential and come forward to play their due role for their own betterment which is directly linked to the progress and development of Karachi and the rest of Pakistan.

Talking about the BanoQabil programme, he said that the JI is going to offer courses to house wives under the programme, whereas diploma and degree programmes will also be launched, besides establishing an IT university in the city.

He said that the JI, if comes to power, will be transforming public sector educational institutes and education culture in the province. The budget will be spent on the education sector in contrast to plundering as happen under the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)’s rule in the province, he added. He further said unfortunately several areas in the mega city were neglected. He vowed to develop Orangi Town and other neglected areas of the city of lights.

On the occasion, he highlighted that the students of Karachi have been forced towards a bleak future as almost 80 percent of the intermediate students were failed. He said that initially the government refused to acknowledge any discrepancy and following the JI’s pressure confessed to it in the name of ‘human error’. He said that the JI has been fighting for the rights of the youth in Karachi at a time when the rest of political parties are fully engaged in hollow slogans and electioneering. He said that the JI will get their issue resolved on priority basis. The JI leader added that Karachi constitutes 22 seats of the National Assembly, 47 of the Sindh Assembly, whereas the total number reached to 96 after including the reserved and senate seats. This is a very strong number and can play a vital role for the future of Karachi, he said.