Nawaz will become PM if PTI supporters wasted votes on independents: Bilawal

MALAKAND - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says his party will focus on poverty alleviation and employment opportunities to strengthen national economy.

Addressing a public gathering in Batkhela on Wednesday, he emphasised that after winning election, his party will steer the country out of the prevailing crisis with the support of public. He stressed the need for promotion of positivity in national politics and said PPP does not believe in the politics of revenge and division. He asked the people to elect wise and sincere leadership in the general elections.

The PPP leader said that the workers of PML-N also have an opportunity to end this politics of hate and division by stamping the symbol of the arrow and electing the PPP in the elections. He also appealed to the voters of PTI to exercise the right to vote. If they waste their vote on independent candidates, then Nawaz Sharif will become the PM. “The independent members will hold press conferences and say that they want to vote for the lion. All the current leadership of the PTI is planted.” Bilawal said that just two days before the case of the PTI’s symbol was being heard, a PTI leader abused the Chief Justice and said that Imran Khan had abused the CJ, not him. During the hearing of the case the PTI lawyers did not have any documents supporting their case. No document was presented before the court about PTI membership. The PTI lost its symbol because of planted lawyers. In the Cypher case which was a case of national security, the planted lawyers did not come to the court for three days resultantly they lost the case. Imran Khan was harmed by his own lawyers who were all planted. Whether the PTI workers want to waste their votes and vote for independent candidates or stop the lion in its path by voting for the PPP by stamping the arrow, it is their choice

“My message to the politicians would be to not play with the future of the nation. We had thought that Nawaz Sharif will respect the vote but to no avail. Imran Khan used to call every opponent a thief but he does not repent either. Khan and Nawaz Sharif should realise that what goes around comes around.

Khan arrested the sisters and daughters of his opponents which is against our religion, politics and traditions of the Pakistani nation. How long the people will continue to witness the same. I promise that if you elect me as your PM, then I will establish a Truth and Reconciliation Commission because the nation needs reconciliation, Chairman PPP resolved. We do not want for politics to be turned into personal vendetta because the country is harmed and the economy suffers.

Bilawal also said that Nawaz Sharif is dreaming to become the PM for the fourth time but has not come here to ask for your vote and support. Maulana Fazal ur Rehman who is a senior politician and head of a large party in KP, has not come here to you but I have come to you to ask for your vote and support, Chairman Bilawal said. I am not like them and do not look right and left but to the people because Quaid-e-Awam taught us that the people are the source of power. I started my election campaign from this province where they used to say that the weather is cold and terrorism is rampant in this area. No one can match the number of rallies and conventions I held in this province because I respect the people who decide who their PM will be, Chairman PPP expressed.

Governments like those of Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif do not serve the people. Such leaders forget the people when in power. The only way to stop the politics of hate and ensure that Nawaz Sharif does not become the PM for the fourth time is to vote for the PPP on February 8. There is only one symbol which can stop the lion in its path, hunt the lion and provide people justice. We have a plan to change the fate of the people, Bilawal said.

Bilawal said that he is contesting the elections because Pakistan is under threat. We are passing through the worst economic crisis because of the same politics of hate and division. The people of Pakistan bear the burden of this poverty, inflation and unemployment.