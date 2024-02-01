Thursday, February 01, 2024
North Korea says it test-fired strategic cruise missile

Agencies
February 01, 2024
SEOUL   -  North Korea said Wednesday it successfully test-fired a strategic cruise missile, part of a selection of recently launched weapons that analysts warn could be destined for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The North’s state-run news agency KCNA said the missile, a “Hwasal-2”, was fired into the West Sea on Tuesday.

The launch was first noted by Seoul’s military, which said it had detected several cruise missiles.

KCNA said the drill was meant to check the army’s “rapid counterattack posture” as well as improve “its strategic striking capability”. It added that the launch had “no adverse effect on the security” of neighbouring countries. This month, Pyongyang has conducted tests of what it called an “underwater nuclear weapon system.”

Agencies

