Thursday, February 01, 2024
Nothing educates, illuminates better than cinema: Solangi
February 01, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday underlined the need for promoting cinemas in the country to foster cultural values of tolerance and harmony in the society. Addressing the screening ceremony of a Kazakh movie at the Pakistan National Council of Arts, he said, “Nothing impresses, educates and illuminates better than cinema. Probably hundreds of highpitch, hyperbolic and hyper ventilating speeches cannot educate you like this movie, I am sure, can educate and sensitize you better.”

