Orangi Police nab three-member gang involved in street crimes

KARACHI - Orangi police station apprehended a three-member gang allegedly responsible for multiple street crime incidents. The arrests were made near Mughal Kante on Main Manghopir Road, as confirmed by the spokesperson of West District Police in a statement issued on Wednesday. The police operation resulted in the arrest of three suspects affiliated with a dacoit gang: Ghulamullah, son of Obaidullah; Habibullah, son of Umar Khan; and Bahram Khan, son of Abdul Samad. The suspects were taken into custody with the seizure of three illegal pistols alongwith ammunition, four confiscated mobile phones, and a used motorcycle. Among the recovered items, a VIVO-V21 mobile phone was traced back to an incident in the jurisdiction of Rizvia police station. The case related to this recovery has been filed under Section 392 No 84/2024 /397/34. Authorities are currently gathering information about the remaining mobile phones and the origin of the seized motorcycle. The police have registered cases against the arrested individuals and transferred them to the investigating authorities for identification and further investigation into their involvement in additional incidents.