‘Paani Do Vote Lo’ campaign in Landi Kotal gains momentum

Khyber - On the eve of the general election, a fervent group of youths in various localities of Landi Kotal, district Khyber, kickstarted the “Paani Do Vote Lo” (Give us water and take our vote) campaign to draw attention from candidates to address the persistent issue of drinking water scarcity.

Ilyas Shinwari, leader of Qaumi Masail Committee Landi Kotal and initiator of the campaign, expressed that their drive stemmed from the neglectful attitude of ex-parliamentarians in power. As the general election approached, they aimed to reject previous representatives who had failed to address their long-standing problems.

Shinwari emphasized affirmative development in tribal society, noting that the youth community would boycott the election unless a guarantee for resolving their water problem was provided. Disheartened tribesmen, through wall chalking and banners in their villages, urged candidates contesting for Provincial and National Assembly seats to prioritize supplying potable water before election drives.

Sharifullah, a resident of Khuga Khel, voiced scepticism, stating that past candidates sympathized and made false promises during campaigns but forgot the miseries of their voters after succeeding. He asserted that voters would not be deceived this time, demanding candidates address the core issue of drinking water scarcity before anything else.

Former provincial assembly member Shafiq Sher Afrid, when contacted, highlighted his efforts to address the people’s demands during his opposition in the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. Despite climate change affecting the water table, he mentioned functional gravity schemes in various localities. Afridi vowed to initiate Ali Masjid or Shelman water supply schemes if elected to resolve the water issue in Landi Kotal comprehensively.