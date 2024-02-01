The Reign of King Louis XIV, often referred to as the “Sun King,” spanned from 1643 to 1715 and marked a pivotal era in French history. Louis XIV centralised power, epitomising absolute monarchy and establishing a grandiose court at the Palace of Versailles. The palace became the symbol of his authority and opulence, showcasing exquisite architecture, expansive gardens, and lavish interiors. Louis XIV’s rule is characterised by his pursuit of cultural, political, and military dominance, leaving an indelible imprint on France’s identity. The Palace of Versailles remains an enduring testament to the splendour and excesses of the French monarchy during this influential period.