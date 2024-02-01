Thursday, February 01, 2024
Petrol price goes up by Rs13.55/litre
Fawad Yousafzai
February 01, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  Just a week before the upcoming general elections in the country, the caretaker government on Wednesday jacked up the price of petrol by Rs 13.55 per litre, while high speed diesel (HSD) has been increased by Rs 2.75 per litre for the first fortnightly of February 2024.

The government has decided to bring changes to the prices of Petroleum products for the fortnightly starting from February 1, 2024, said a statement issued by Finance Division. As per the statement, the prices of Petrol and HSD have been slashed down byRs 13.55 per litre and Rs 2.75 per litre for the first fortnightly of February. The price of Light Diesel Oil has also been increased by Rs 2.03 per litre while Kerosene oil price has been decreased by Rs 0.24 per litre. Following the hike, the new price of LDO will go up to Rs 166.86 per litre from the existing Rs 164.83 per litre, while Kerosene oil will drop to Rs 186.62 per litre from the existing Rs 186.86per litre. Following the hike of Rs 13.55 per litre, Petrol price will go up Rs 272.89 per litre from the existing Rs 259.34 per litre, while HSD price will go up to Rs 278.96 per litre ftom the current price of Rs 276.21 per litre.

