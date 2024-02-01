Thursday, February 01, 2024
PLTA backs nominations of Asghar, Zia, Arif for PTF elections

Our Staff Reporter
February 01, 2024
LAHORE  -   The Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA), led by Chairman Rao Iftikhar Ahmad, has officially endorsed the nominations of Asghar Nawaz, Zia Uddin, and Arif Qureshi for the key positions of President, Secretary, and Treasurer, respectively, in the upcoming PTF elections for the 2024-28 term. The election schedule outlines February 2 as the nomination deadline, with the PTF set to scrutinize candidates by February 5 and announce the final candidate list by February 7. The elections, scheduled for February 10, will determine the leadership for President, Secretary, and Treasurer of the PTF for the forthcoming term. PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik emphasized the association’s objective, saying, “Our primary concern is to support individuals with ambitious goals for the advancement of tennis in Pakistan, particularly at the junior level. There’s an urgent need to organize ITF and ATF junior tennis events in each province, enabling our young players to participate, enhance their international rankings, and gain valuable experience.”

Our Staff Reporter

