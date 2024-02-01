PML-N candidate from NA-84 holds corner meetings

SARGODHA - Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) candidate from NA- 84 Dr Liaquat Ali held various corner meetings in his constituency on Wednesday. He said the PML-N would win elections with majority on February 8. He said only his party was capable of steering the country out of economic and other crises. He said the PML-N would bring progress and prosperity in the country under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. PML-N District President and candidate from PP-75 Abdul Razzaq Dhillon said the party had always made public service its motto.