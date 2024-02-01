Thursday, February 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PML-N candidate from NA-84 holds corner meetings

Agencies
February 01, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA  -   Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) candidate from NA- 84 Dr Liaquat Ali held various corner meetings in his constituency on Wednesday. He said the PML-N would win elections with majority on February 8. He said only his party was capable of steering the country out of economic and other crises. He said the PML-N would bring progress and prosperity in the country under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. PML-N District President and candidate from PP-75 Abdul Razzaq Dhillon said the party had always made public service its motto.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1706688515.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024