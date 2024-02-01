Police arrest fake lawyer in Karachi’s City Court

KARACHI - The police on Wednesday arrested a fake woman lawyer here in the city court premises. “The lawyer’s diary and visiting cards have also been recovered from the accused, who has been 8th class passed,” police officials said. A case has been registered against accused woman at the City Court police station. “The woman had arrived in court wearing lawyers’ black coat to plead a case,” police said. “The lawyers caught the accused in court and handed her over to police,” officials said. Arrested woman has been transferred to the women police station, investigation police officials said.