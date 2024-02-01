Policeman injured in Mastung cracker blast

One policeman was reported injured in a cracker blast at the Mastung Jail on Thursday.

According to the reports, police said the injured cop was shifted to a nearby hospital.

The police and law enforcement departments responded swiftly to the incident and immediately started a search operation in the area. Further investigation was underway.

Earlier, four people suffered injuries in multiple blasts that rocked parts of Balochistan on Thursday.

At least four people were injured in three explosions in Quetta, Turbat and Jafferabad areas.

Police said a loud sound of blast was heard in provincial capital Quetta. The explosion occurred on Spinny Road of Quetta, however, there was no loss of life.