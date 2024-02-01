Thursday, February 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Policeman injured in Mastung cracker blast

Policeman injured in Mastung cracker blast
Web Desk
9:58 PM | February 01, 2024
Regional

One policeman was reported injured in a cracker blast at the Mastung Jail on Thursday.

According to the reports, police said the injured cop was shifted to a nearby hospital.

The police and law enforcement departments responded swiftly to the incident and immediately started a search operation in the area. Further investigation was underway.

Earlier, four people suffered injuries in multiple blasts that rocked parts of Balochistan on Thursday.

At least four people were injured in three explosions in Quetta, Turbat and Jafferabad areas.

Police said a loud sound of blast was heard in provincial capital Quetta. The explosion occurred on Spinny Road of Quetta, however, there was no loss of life.

Tags:

Web Desk

Regional

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1706761668.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024