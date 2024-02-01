PPP urges CEC to stop development work in NA-127 ahead of polls

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday urged Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja to stop development work in NA-127 ahead of polls which it termed as “ethical violation.”

PPP leader Senator Taj Haider wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, drawing attention to developmental work amid “ethical violations” related to NA-127 just days before the elections. In his letter, he mentioned receiving videos related to NA-127 indicating the reconstruction of certain areas where questionable activities were observed. Haider said this initiative by the administration just eight days before polling day, involves the formation of unelected councils under the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) workers in Punjab, where municipal elections haven’t taken place for many years. “These councils, violating laws, have been providing jobs and contracts to their political workers. These councils have initiated schemes in these constituencies where PML-N candidates were hopeful of winning. The videos in question are from the constituency where Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is contesting for a seat in the National Assembly,” he wrote. Haider said it was still unknown how many other constituencies in Punjab were facilitated with similar benefits from public funds, aiming to improve the chances of PML-N candidates despite clear violations of law and ethics. “Such blatant violations and mockery of the authority’s powers should not be tolerated. We urge authorities not only to prevent such illegal activities but also to take legal action against those violating the laws and ethics,” Senator maintained.