Thursday, February 01, 2024
President calls for expanding trade ties with Russia, Italy, Mongolia

Web Desk
10:10 PM | February 01, 2024
National

President Dr Arif Alvi urged the need to further expand trade, economic, cultural and people-to-people relations with Russia, Italy and Mongolia.

He was talking to the ambassadors-designates of Russia, Italy and Mongolia, who separately called on him and presented their diplomatic credentials in Islamabad today.

Speaking to the Ambassador-designate of the Russian Federation to Pakistan, Albert P. Khorev, the President expressed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen bilateral relations with Russia in the fields of trade, economy, tourism and culture.

Talking to the Ambassador-designate of Italy to Pakistan, Marilina Armellin, Dr. Arif Alvi highlighted the need to further enhance bilateral trade between the two countries.

Speaking to the non-resident Ambassador of Mongolia to Pakistan, Tuvvshin Badra, he  said that both countries needed to further promote, trade, economic, and cultural relations for the mutual benefit of the two sides.

