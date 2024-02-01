Promotion of IT sector key to economic uplift: Punjab Governor

LAHORE - The role of information technology is important in today’s world as it increases the employment opportunities but also acts as economic fath changer. It is good to see that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce is playing a leading role in this regard and doing commendable efforts for the promotion of Information Technology Sector.

These views were expressed by Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman while speaking at First LCCI IT Freelancing Awards 2024. LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt and Convenor Standing Committee for IT also spoke on the occasion.

The Governor Punjab said that those who are doing better in IT are also showing the way to others. He said that there are many economic models in the world where facilities have been given to the business and private sector and and they are successfully moving the economy ahead. Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that it is a good to see that a good work is started, the journey of thousands of miles begins with a single step. He termed this event another honor of Kashif Anwar.

He said that IT has made communication easier and the whole world is connected. Our character leads to our development. He said that Pakistan is advancing rapidly in the world of IT. India has made a lot of progress in IT sector. All developing countries have adopted policies, which should be analyzed through data.

He said that There is a lot of potential in IT sector. He said that the governor is also the chancellor of the universities. He has sent the directive of e-rozgar in universities, He said that there was a lot of criticism on the distribution of laptops. They were given to the students with a transparency, the fruits of which are in front of us today.

He said that people should be educated on merit. After getting the laptop, our ranking improved and freelancing increased. Umar Saif is bringing PayPal and other apps to the country for safe payment which is a great move. Freelancers are doing great work.

The biggest potential is young people who are doing this work. LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the 21st century belongs to technological advancement. Particularly, digitalization has revolutionized almost every aspect of life, including the way we live, work and communicates. He said that at all countries throughout the world are working to promote modern technology in accordance with the fourth industrial revolution to become an active part of the global digital economy worth more than 10 trillion dollars. The LCCI President said that the Lahore Chamber has been engaged in promoting the IT industry for a long time and for this purpose LCCI organizes IT Awards on annual basis to acknowledge best performance of IT companies. IT Freelancers Awards have been organized to encourage IT freelancers in which those IT freelancers are being honored who are earning valuable foreign exchange for the country through IT services.

Kashif Anwar said that Pakistan’s IT industry has is developing and today it has become an important contributor to the national economy. He said that according to the data of the Board of Investment, the share of IT in Pakistan’s GDP is around one percent. Later, Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman, along with LCCI President Kashif Anwar, distributed the awards and sponsor shields. The Governor presented special appreciation awards to LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt and Convener LCCI Standing Committee on IT Infrastructure Development and Training Abdul Wahab Ahmad.

Shehryar Amir Turab Ali of Stars Pvt Ltd, Wahab Younas of PNY Training, Muhammad Uzair Arshad of EMBLEM Technologies, Sarosh Naseem of NJ Dynamic Solutions received Platinium Sponsor, Muhammad Ammar Ghaffar of ABFA Technologies, Rukhshanda Jabeen of Co Build Pvt Ltd, Muddassir Naeem Ch of Peak Solutions, Farhat Munawar Bajwa of Bajwa Pharmaceuticals received Gold Sponsor. Faraz Haider of The Resource Management, Muhammad Azeem Akram of AlphaSquad Technologies, Muddassar Ismail of Sandy APPs and Mudassir Malik of Apps Genii Technologies received Silver Sponsor.