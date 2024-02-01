PTI leaders start campaign for candidates in Mardan

Mardan - Despite contesting the election as independent candidates, office bearers and local leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have initiated campaigns for their candidates in three national and eight provincial assembly constituencies in the Mardan district.

Following the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to declare the intra-party elections conducted by PTI null and void, withdrawing the party’s electoral symbol bat, the majority of PTI candidates are now participating in the election as independent candidates, each with a different electoral symbol.

Former MNA Mujahid Khan is running as an independent candidate with the electoral symbol “Dove” on NA-21-Mardan-1. On NA-22-Mardan-2, former provincial minister Atif Khan is contesting with the electoral symbol “Sickle” against ANP candidate Haider Hoti. PTI has twice lost this seat to ANP candidate and former chief minister Amir Haider Khan Hoti.

On NA-23-Mardan-3, former federal minister Ali Muhammad is running independently with the electoral symbol “Dolphin.” In the provincial assembly seats, PTI’s former MPA Toufail Anjum is contesting as an independent candidate with the symbol “Pillow” on PK-55, Mardan-2.

The competition is expected to be fierce among ANP, PTI, JUI-F, PML-N, JI, and PPP candidates across the district. If PTI workers can convince the masses to turn out and vote in favour of PTI candidates, the party stands a chance to secure the majority of seats in the Mardan district. Former provincial minister Atif Khan, although remaining underground since the 9th May incident, continues his election campaign on social media. Party workers have started installing posters and flexes of their candidates in various locations throughout the constituency.