PTI's intra-party elections to be held on Feb 5

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI's) intra-party elections will be held on Feb 5 (Monday).

The schedule of the internal elections has been issued. Party's federal election commissioner issued the schedule.

In a statement issued on the social media website, the party said all registered voters will be eligible to take part in voting throughout Pakistan on the designated places for polling to elect a panel or a candidate of their choice.

All the party members registered till Jan 31 would be eligible to take part in voting. Details of the panels taking part in elections will be available on the official website of the PTI. The detailed procedure for intra-party polls is given in Election Rules, 2020, also available on website.

Polling will be held on Feb 5 (Monday) from 10am to 5pm. Nomination papers can be received from party's central secretariat or official website from Feb 1 to 2. The last date for filing of nomination papers will be Feb 2 till 10pm.

The candidates can also submit their nomination papers in central and provincial secretariats of the party, besides sending the same digitally through e-mail. Scrutiny of the nomination papers of candidates will be held on Feb 3. In case of rejection of nomination papers, the appeals can be filed on Feb 3 till 10 pm.

All contesting panels lists will be published on Feb 4 at 4pm on the website. The official results of intra-party polls will be issued on Feb 6 (Tuesday).