QWP chief stresses need to ensure free, fair elections

Peshawar - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao emphasized the imperative need for free, fair, and peaceful elections to address the myriad challenges confronting the nation. Speaking at a gathering in Dhakki union council, Charsadda district, he highlighted issues such as inflation, poverty, law and order concerns, and escalating unemployment.

Aftab Sherpao asserted that the political party assuming power after the general election must earnestly work towards economic revitalization and steer the country towards development. He underscored that political instability and soaring inflation had impeded the nation’s progress, urging political forces to collaborate in guiding the country through political and economic challenges toward stability.

Expressing dismay over the neglect of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the QWP leader lamented the province’s lag in development due to past compromises on its rights. Despite being self-sufficient in electricity and gas, the residents faced unprecedented load-shedding. Aftab Sherpao pledged relentless efforts to secure the province’s rights.

Assuring the public, Aftab Sherpao stated that the QWP would fulfil its commitments and work diligently for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s development, prioritizing the well-being of its residents. He urged voters to scrutinise candidates’ track records before casting their ballots.