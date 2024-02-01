SCCI, SDP-UNDP agree to provide tech training

Peshawar - The President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Fuad Ishaq, and National Technical Specialist SDP-UNDP Abdul Haseeb have reached an agreement on the selection of top 10 industries for technical and information technology training aimed at young men and women.

During a meeting at the chamber house, Fuad Ishaq advocated for immediate provision of soft loans for male and female entrepreneurs through PICIC and IDBP. The gathering, attended by SCCI Vice President Sanaullah, Secretary General Sajjad Aziz, and other officials, delved into discussions on soft loans, enhancing technical skills, and providing information technology and modern business training programs for youth.

Fuad Ishaq emphasized the need for proactive measures to equip young entrepreneurs with modern skills, urging support from both the government and international institutions. He specifically highlighted the revenue potential of handmade embroidery work and urged UNDP to enhance the skills of both male and female artisans.

In addressing the issues of skilled interns in industries, Fuad Ishaq proposed that UNDP allocate funds directly to industries for skills enhancement, ensuring adherence to industry rules and regulations. National Technical Specialist SDP-UNDP Abdul Haseeb informed the meeting about UNDP’s various interventions, technical skills training programs, and collaborations with government institutions and chambers for the development of young entrepreneurs.