Security forces kill two terrorist in DI Khan operation

Security forces have killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the operation was conducted on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists as a result of which terrorist ring leader Ashraf Sheikh and Terrorist Burhanullah were killed.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including target killing of innocent civilians, the military’s media wing said.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” it said.