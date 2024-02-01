Sehat Kahani teams up with KE to provide improved healthcare, well-being support to KE employees

KARACHI - Sehat Kahani has teamed up with KE to provide improved healthcare and well-being support to KE employees. This collaboration will allow the employees to connect with 24/7 available general physicians within 60 seconds. Moreover, employees can conveniently book online appointments with specialists of their choice for personalized and specialized care. The employees will also benefit from electronic medical records and e-prescriptions.

The signing ceremony was held at the KE headquarters in Karachi and stands as a testament to the collaborative spirit between Sehat Kahani and KE. Reflecting on this transformative partnership, Dr. Sara Saeed Khurram, the CEO of Sehat Kahani, remarked, “Recognizing employee well-being’s profound impact on organizational success, this strategic partnership with KE holds immense importance. Sehat Kahani believes in fostering a culture where health is prioritized, and this collaboration aligns seamlessly with our commitment to ensuring accessible and comprehensive healthcare for every individual.” Furthermore, Dr. Iffat Zafar Aga, the COO of Sehat Kahani, added, “In joining hands with KE, we envision a transformative journey towards elevating healthcare accessibility. We anticipate a positive impact on the overall well-being of the workforce, as we introduce unlimited healthcare access, specialized care through virtual consultations, and a seamless healthcare experience. This collaboration sets the stage for a future where employee health is prioritized, contributing to a healthier, more engaged, and productive workforce within KE.”